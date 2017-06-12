AAFP Pushes for Revisions, Easing of Regulatory Burden
The AAFP takes very seriously its mission to serve family physicians and advocate on their behalf for a health care system where they can take care of patients with the least interference from regulatory rules. And so it comes as no surprise that the AAFP has weighed in on a CMS proposed rule regarding inpatient payments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Academy of Family Physicians.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Lion family makes most of dog's last days
|Thu
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|46
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May '17
|Concerned Parent
|545
|Church revival
|May '17
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC