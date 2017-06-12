AAFP Pushes for Revisions, Easing of ...

AAFP Pushes for Revisions, Easing of Regulatory Burden

23 hrs ago

The AAFP takes very seriously its mission to serve family physicians and advocate on their behalf for a health care system where they can take care of patients with the least interference from regulatory rules. And so it comes as no surprise that the AAFP has weighed in on a CMS proposed rule regarding inpatient payments.

