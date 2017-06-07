2 arrested in West York for prostitution

WEST YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-Two women were arrested in West York last month during a sting after officers found the pair on a website that is known for prostitution. Brandyn Mills, 43, of Lemoyne and Renee Ramp, 30, of Wrightsville are each charged with prostitution.

