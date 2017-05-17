York woman accused of threatening to ...

York woman accused of threatening to burn down welfare building

13 hrs ago

YORK CITY, Pa.-A York woman was arrested Monday after police say she threatened to burn down the welfare office after she lost her food stamp card. Brittany Hill, 28 is charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

