York votes for mayor, city council

York votes for mayor, city council

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

York votes for mayor, city council York Mayor Kim Bracey sought a third term as mayor Tuesday, facing off against City Council President Michael Helfrich. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2qq4NQn York City Council President and mayoral candidate Michael Helfrich speaks while participating in a forum with Mayor Kim Bracey at a recent candidates night event sponsored by the Alliance of Neighborhood Associations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10) Mon Real Adam chirico 35
News Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10) May 11 Concerned Parent 547
Church revival May 9 Shawn 1
News Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose May 4 Justellnthetruth 1
News Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala Apr 30 Justellnthetruth 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09) Apr 21 joyjoy06 53
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,040 • Total comments across all topics: 281,072,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC