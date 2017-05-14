York Revolution to host first LGBTQ n...

York Revolution to host first LGBTQ night

A parade, a veterans celebration and a sea of rainbow flags will fill PeoplesBank Park as the York Revolution celebrates its first annual LGBTQ Pride Night Wednesday, June 14. Former MLB pitcher Joe Valentine will headline a ceremony before the Revs honor LGBTQ leaders and LGBTQ members of the armed forces.

