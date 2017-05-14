A parade, a veterans celebration and a sea of rainbow flags will fill PeoplesBank Park as the York Revolution celebrates its first annual LGBTQ Pride Night Wednesday, June 14. York Revolution to host first LGBTQ night A parade, a veterans celebration and a sea of rainbow flags will fill PeoplesBank Park as the York Revolution celebrates its first annual LGBTQ Pride Night Wednesday, June 14. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/05/14/york-revolution-host-first-lgbtq-night/101694598/ A parade, a veterans celebration and a sea of rainbow flags will fill PeoplesBank Park as the York Revolution celebrates its first annual LGBTQ Pride Night Wednesday, June 14. Former MLB pitcher Joe Valentine will headline a ceremony before the Revs honor LGBTQ leaders and LGBTQ members of the armed forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.