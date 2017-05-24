York police justified in shooting man, DA says The DA released a report today clearing two York City Police officers of any criminal charges. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/crime/2017/05/24/york-police-justified-shooting-man-da-says/342149001/ Two York City Police officers were justified in firing their guns at a man who was wildly careening his SUV through a city parking lot June 18, putting officers and patrons in danger, according to a report from York County DA Tom Kearney.

