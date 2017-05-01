York man facing charges after assault...

York man facing charges after assaulting pregnant woman, kneeling on her stomach

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

Felix Rosario, 22, is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault of an unborn child and strangulation for the incident. On April 29 at approximately 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of W. Princess Street to investigate a reported domestic assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala Sun Justellnthetruth 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09) Apr 21 joyjoy06 53
News West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11) Apr 14 yidfellas v USA 2
News Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10) Apr 2 bettina 26
News Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ... Mar '17 Justellnthetruth 1
News Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ... Mar '17 nice 1
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,806 • Total comments across all topics: 280,708,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC