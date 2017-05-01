York man facing charges after assaulting pregnant woman, kneeling on her stomach
Felix Rosario, 22, is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault of an unborn child and strangulation for the incident. On April 29 at approximately 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of W. Princess Street to investigate a reported domestic assault.
