York Hospital to provide free fall classes fora

York Hospital to provide free fall classes for seniors WellSpan York Hospital is looking to educate local seniors on how to recover from a fall. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/05/26/york-hospital-provide-free-fall-classes-seniors/102167680/ Reda Willis, advanced clinical nurse, trauma services, WellSpan York Hospital, standing, and Shane Pirl, exercise physiologist, cardiac services, WellSpan York Hospital, explain how participants can safely recover from a fall during a "A Matter of Balance" class held at WellSpan's Apple Hill Medical Center earlier this month.

