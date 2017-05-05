York County DA primary: Q&A with Jonelle Hartera

York County DA primary: Q&A with Jonelle Harter Eshbach Jonelle Harter Eshbach, 55, of Dover Township, is a civil practice and criminal defense attorney at Eveler & DeArment LLP. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://on-ydr.co/2pdNGg1 Jonelle Eshbach and David Sunday, Republican candidates in the May 16 primary for York County District Attorney, debated at the Rotary Club of York on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.