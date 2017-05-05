York County DA primary: Q&A with Dave Sunday
York County DA primary: Q&A with Dave Sunday Dave Sunday, 41, of Carroll Township, is a chief deputy prosecutor in the York County District Attorney's Office. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://on-ydr.co/2pdwCad Jonelle Eshbach and David Sunday, Republican candidates in the May 16 primary for York County District Attorney, debated at the Rotary Club of York on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|Thu
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr 21
|joyjoy06
|53
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC