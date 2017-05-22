York County abodes of Judge Nevin Wanner
York County abodes of Judge Nevin Wanner Nevin M. Wanner was born in 1850, and resided at three different homes around the county Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2rJFu9c The York City residence of Judge Nevin Wanner was located at 406 East Market Street; he lived there for nearly 60-years. As an occasional respite from city life, Judge Wanner spent summers at his island in the Susquehanna River and he also utilized a residence in the East York suburbs.
