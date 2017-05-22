York County abodes of Judge Nevin Wanner Nevin M. Wanner was born in 1850, and resided at three different homes around the county Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2rJFu9c The York City residence of Judge Nevin Wanner was located at 406 East Market Street; he lived there for nearly 60-years. As an occasional respite from city life, Judge Wanner spent summers at his island in the Susquehanna River and he also utilized a residence in the East York suburbs.

