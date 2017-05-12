York City's officer of the year says fairness,a
Shocked at hearing his name announced as being the York City Police 2016 officer of the year - and perhaps a mite uncomfortable at his chief praising him in front of a room full of colleagues and family - Rich Kehler III did what is second nature to York City's officer of the year says fairness, common sense essential for cops Shocked at hearing his name announced as being the York City Police 2016 officer of the year - and perhaps a mite uncomfortable at his chief praising him in front of a room full of colleagues and family - Rich Kehler III did what is second nature to Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2017/05/12/york-citys-officer-year-says-fairness-common-sense-essential-cops/101596154/ York City Police Officer Rich Kehler III receives the 2016 "Police Officer of the Year" award during the Departmental Awards Ceremony at York City ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|Thu
|Concerned Parent
|547
|Church revival
|May 9
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May 4
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr 21
|joyjoy06
|53
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC