York City, West York working to finalize HRC move
A little over a month after announcing the York City Human Relations Commission would reopen in West York, the two municipalities are continuing to iron out the details of the move. York City, West York working to finalize HRC move A little over a month after announcing the York City Human Relations Commission would reopen in West York, the two municipalities are continuing to iron out the details of the move.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr 21
|joyjoy06
|53
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar '17
|nice
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC