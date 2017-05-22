York City to hold student-immunization clinics in July
As the 2016-17 school year winds to a close, York City officials are reminding parents to make sure their children's vaccinations are up to date before they start the next school year. York City to hold student-immunization clinics in July As the 2016-17 school year winds to a close, York City officials are reminding parents to make sure their children's vaccinations are up to date before they start the next school year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May 15
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May 11
|Concerned Parent
|545
|Church revival
|May 9
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May 4
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|joyjoy06
|53
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC