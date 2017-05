Read more: The York Daily Record

York Catholic holds its graduation York Catholic High School held its 2017 graduation Wednesday night. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/05/25/york-catholic-holds-its-graduation/341879001/ Grace Ports was named valedictorian and Bryce Floyd, salutatorian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.