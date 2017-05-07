York 5K Fun Run and Walkathon helps feed the hungry
The event aims to educate people about hunger issues we face globally and raise funds to help those in need. According to a spokesperson at the event, more than 12 percent of York residents are going hungry daily and one fifth of that group is children.
