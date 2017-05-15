Wrest Penn Station away from Amtrak

New York commuters have been wondering for years now when the insufferable situation at Penn Station is going to improve, as conditions there have deteriorated and delays have become so common that many now refer to it as "Pain Station." Last week, executives from Amtrak, which has operational control over Penn, finally admitted that the station is in turmoil - and that it's going to get worse as they shut down tracks for extended periods over the next year.

