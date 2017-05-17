Woman charged with DUI after crashing into utility pole with child in car
DOVER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-A York County woman is facing DUI charges after she crashed into utility pole with her 6-year-old child in the vehicle on Sunday, according to the criminal complaint. Adriana Winders, 24, of York is charged with endangering the welfare of children, DUI, and other traffic violations.
