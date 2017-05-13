U.S. Postal Service collects food to ...

U.S. Postal Service collects food to help a oeStamp Outa hunger

12 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

WEST YORK, York County, Pa.- Mail carriers across the country were out in force on Saturday, not only delivering mail, but picking up donations for the 25th annual "Stamp Out Hunger" Food Drive. Organizers say it's the country's largest single-day food drive and provides people an easy way to donate.

York, PA

