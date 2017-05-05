Trump issues a "Bush-style signing statement" on a $1.1 trillion spending bill, a signal he intends to use the tool to vigorously defend what he sees as the president's constitutional authority. Trump issues broad, 'Bush-style' signing statement on spending bill Trump issues a "Bush-style signing statement" on a $1.1 trillion spending bill, a signal he intends to use the tool to vigorously defend what he sees as the president's constitutional authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.