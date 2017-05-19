Times Square Driver: I wanted to kill them all

Moments after barreling his car through the crowded sidewalks in Manhattan's Times Square, Richard Rojas told a traffic agent, "I wanted to kill them all," according to a criminal complaint. A troubled man with a history of drunken driving, Rojas bolted from his maroon Honda Accord after his deadly midday rampage on Thursday that left one person dead and 20 others injured.

