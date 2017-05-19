Times Square Driver: I wanted to kill...

Times Square Driver: I wanted to kill them all

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

Moments after barreling his car through the crowded sidewalks in Manhattan's Times Square, Richard Rojas told a traffic agent, "I wanted to kill them all," according to a criminal complaint. A troubled man with a history of drunken driving, Rojas bolted from his maroon Honda Accord after his deadly midday rampage on Thursday that left one person dead and 20 others injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10) May 15 Real Adam chirico 35
News Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10) May 11 Concerned Parent 547
Church revival May 9 Shawn 1
News Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose May 4 Justellnthetruth 1
News Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala Apr 30 Justellnthetruth 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09) Apr 21 joyjoy06 53
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,149,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC