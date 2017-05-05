Tax Preparer arrested for scamming over $76,000 clients

Today, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of a tax preparer charged with scamming and stealing over $76,000 from clients by claiming he was filing their tax returns with the state and federal governments - and then pocketing their money and never filing their returns. The Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigations arrested Nick J. Chacanias, 55, of the 400 block of Pine Street, Slatington, Thursday and filed criminal charges relating to a three-year scam that Chacanias perpetrated on eight different clients who live or work in York, Dauphin, Cumberland and Perry counties.

