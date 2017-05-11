Take a vicarious vacation with York Storytellers Seven will share true-life travel adventures at York's Central Market June 6. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2pAWIE3 Join us for a fun night of live, true storytelling with a vacation and travel theme. Advance tickets: tickets.ydr.com What would you do if your child came home from college at the end of junior year and announced: "I'm not getting a job this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.