Study ranks Pennsylvania, York among ...

Study ranks Pennsylvania, York among the most affordable Memorial Day Weekend car buying locations

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

According to Autolist.com , Pennsylvania is the thirteenth most affordable place to buy a car in the nation, with prices $55 below the national average. The study, which draws on pricing data from 81 million vehicles and 4.6 billion unique data points across vehicles of all makes and models nationwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10) May 15 Real Adam chirico 35
News Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10) May 11 Concerned Parent 545
Church revival May 9 Shawn 1
News Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose May 4 Justellnthetruth 1
News Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala Apr 30 Justellnthetruth 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09) Apr '17 joyjoy06 53
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,280,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC