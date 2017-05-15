Street murals brighten the way in York The Playful Sidewalk Murals project will eventually expand to 20 high traffic areas in York. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2rhMD0g The Playful Sidewalk Murals project, sponsored by Prime Art Supply Co., will eventually include 20 sidewalk murals created by professional and student artists in high traffic areas around York city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.