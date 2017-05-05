Special-needs students run York's newest cafe
Special-needs students run York's newest cafe Brandon Carter's voice boomed through the William Penn High School loud speakers, reading the morning announcements. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2pdk5ng The Bearcat Bistro, set up by Michelle Masco, a Life Skills Support teacher at William Penn, was created to help give special needs students life skills she hopes they can take beyond the walls of the school.
Read more at The York Daily Record.
