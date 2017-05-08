Shower New York's visitors in sunshin...

Shower New York's visitors in sunshine, not sewage

Read more: Crain's New York Business

TRAVEL WARNING: Plastic bins were set up to catch a sewage leak in Penn Station - just one of many recent problems confronting commuters. When raw sewage began leaking through a ceiling in Penn Station - that wreck of a transit hub sitting under the bowels of Madison Square Garden - Patrick O'Brien looked over the giant plastic bins wheeled in to catch the effluent and said, "I'm just glad it's between Rangers games."

York, PA

