Severe thunderstorm warning in place in York Co.
Thunderstorms to hit York County The National Weather Service in State College issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Thursday evening. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/weather/2017/05/18/thunderstorms-hit-york-county/331523001/ A severe thunderstorm warning was put in place in York County for Thursday evening, the National Weather Service reported, as radar showed strong winds and hail moving into the region.
