Second York County Rutter's opens for wine sales
Second York County Rutter's opens for wine sales The store opened for wine sales on Friday. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://on-ydr.co/2pnwvZJ Rutter's Farm Stores debuted its second and third locations with the ability to sell wine in York and Leona, Lancaster County.
