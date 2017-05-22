Retired York County Judge Miller dies
Retired York County Judge Miller dies Judge John Miller served on the bench for decades and issued a landmark same-sex adoption ruling in 1993. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/05/22/retired-york-county-judge-miller-dies/335844001/ Retired York County Common Pleas Judge John Miller, who had a reputation as a thoughtful jurist and who issued a landmark decision in a same-sex adoption case in 1993, died Monday morning in York Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May 15
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May 11
|Concerned Parent
|547
|Church revival
|May 9
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May 4
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|joyjoy06
|53
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC