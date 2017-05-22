Retired York County Judge Miller dies

Retired York County Judge Miller dies Judge John Miller served on the bench for decades and issued a landmark same-sex adoption ruling in 1993. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/05/22/retired-york-county-judge-miller-dies/335844001/ Retired York County Common Pleas Judge John Miller, who had a reputation as a thoughtful jurist and who issued a landmark decision in a same-sex adoption case in 1993, died Monday morning in York Hospital.

