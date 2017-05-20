Readers of Only in York County share memories of former restaurants, such as The Old Homestead Inn, the William Tally... Reader memories of North Pole, Tally House and other eateries continue Readers of Only in York County share memories of former restaurants, such as The Old Homestead Inn, the William Tally... Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2rF1Jx7 Today, I'm digging back into some older emails to share a few reader memories about some restaurants of the past, namely the Tally House, the North Pole, Jay's Subs and The Homestead. I hope you'll enjoy digging in to them! We'd last talked about the William Tally House in a column about a year ago , when reader Cecil George shared memories of working there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.