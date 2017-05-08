Police: 'Sovereign' drifter molested 11-year-old
An apparent "sovereign citizen" accused of sexually assaulting his friend's 11-year-old daughter while the girl slept - and who's also accused of trying to get the girl to recant - remains in York County Prison on $1 million bail.
