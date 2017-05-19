Students and their guests arrive for Spring Grove Area High School's prom Friday, May 19, 2017, at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township. Photos: Spring Grove Area High School Prom 2017 Students and their guests arrive for Spring Grove Area High School's prom Friday, May 19, 2017, at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.