Photos: Playful sidewalk murals in York Valerie Dillon of Hershey works on her Playful Sidewalk Mural in front of Davis K-8 school in York. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2rhPiHn Dana Goldinger, of New Cumberland, works on her Playful Sidewalk Mural in front of St. Mary's Thrift Shop in York with her daughter Rebecca, left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.