Photos: Alley Cantina under construction with York history
Taste Test Cantina takes shape behind 101, 105 South Duke Street with landscape stone and an bricks recycled from other Royal Square projects. Zortman Construction is building the bar building and fencing using re-sourced horse stall doors from the Rosenmiller Farm.
