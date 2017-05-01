Outdoor movie nights coming to York

Outdoor movie nights coming to downtown York The best part? They're free! Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2pmTBTj The WeCo Summer Film Festival kicks off Friday, May 5 with a free showing of The Marx Brothers' 1933 classic "Duck Soup." The first WeCo Summer Film Festival is bringing a series of six classic movies downtown on First Fridays, starting in May. The movies will be shown on an inflatable 12-foot screen in the parking lot of the York Emporium at 343 W. Market St. in the WeCo neighborhood of downtown York.

