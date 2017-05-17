New York rejects the Trump agenda with its own plan to cut methane emissions

While the Trump administration's full-scale attack on climate action has been overshadowed by its ever-worsening political crisis, the slate of regulatory rollbacks the administration passed in its first 100 days has prompted states to step up their own commitments to fighting climate change. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced a new initiative to curb methane emissions from the state's agricultural, oil and gas, and landfill sectors.

