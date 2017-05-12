New Naloxone-resistant Fentanyl strain coming to Central PA, say EMS workers
Emergency workers are preparing for the next level in fighting the heroin and opioid epidemic: a strain of Fentanyl so strong that when laced on heroin, it resists the overdose reversal drug Naloxone. Health officials believe Acryl fentanyl is responsible for two overdose deaths in Western Pennsylvania in April.
