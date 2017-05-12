New Naloxone-resistant Fentanyl strai...

New Naloxone-resistant Fentanyl strain coming to Central PA, say EMS workers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WPMT-TV York

Emergency workers are preparing for the next level in fighting the heroin and opioid epidemic: a strain of Fentanyl so strong that when laced on heroin, it resists the overdose reversal drug Naloxone. Health officials believe Acryl fentanyl is responsible for two overdose deaths in Western Pennsylvania in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10) May 11 Concerned Parent 547
Church revival May 9 Shawn 1
News Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose May 4 Justellnthetruth 1
News Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala Apr 30 Justellnthetruth 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09) Apr 21 joyjoy06 53
News West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11) Apr 14 yidfellas v USA 2
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,682 • Total comments across all topics: 280,993,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC