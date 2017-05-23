Music studio owner whipped with own belt in York Twp., cops say
Music studio owner whipped with own belt in York Twp., cops say York Area Regional Police are looking for a suspect in an alleged robbery and beating in York Township. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/crime/2017/05/23/music-studio-owner-whipped-own-belt-york-twp-cops-say/338940001/ Police are looking for a man in connection with an alleged robbery and belt-whipping of a York Township recording studio owner on May 13 in York Township, according to an arrest warrant.
