Music studio owner whipped with own belt in York Twp., cops say York Area Regional Police are looking for a suspect in an alleged robbery and beating in York Township. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/crime/2017/05/23/music-studio-owner-whipped-own-belt-york-twp-cops-say/338940001/ Police are looking for a man in connection with an alleged robbery and belt-whipping of a York Township recording studio owner on May 13 in York Township, according to an arrest warrant.

