'Morning Joe' hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski are engaged MSNBC has confirmed that Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged. Check out this story on ydr.com: https://usat.ly/2pKHVKR The engagement was first reported by the New York Post's Page Six on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.