Meet the 97-year-old heartbeat of modern dance
"I think I've spent my life explaining what modern dance was to people," she said prior to an improvisational workout with her longtime dance partner and former student, Robbie Kinter. "Frances wasn't trying to get everyone to dance the same way," he said, "but was always interested in everybody finding their own voice, and find what it is about movement that is their own."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May 15
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May 11
|Concerned Parent
|545
|Church revival
|May 9
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May 4
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|joyjoy06
|53
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC