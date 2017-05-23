An arrest warrant is out for a man, 20, who police say had sex with a 14-year-old girl and gave her $200 for the act. Man gave $200 to girl, 14, for sex, Newberry cops say An arrest warrant is out for a man, 20, who police say had sex with a 14-year-old girl and gave her $200 for the act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.