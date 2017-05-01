Looking Back, 1952: York doctors join war effort
In September 1952, the residents of York were worried. The word on the street was that many of the doctors in the city were about to be drafted into the Armed Forces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Sun
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr 21
|joyjoy06
|53
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr 2
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar '17
|nice
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC