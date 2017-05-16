Live results: 2017 York County primary
Live results: 2017 York County primary Check live results for selected contested races in the 2017 York County primary Tuesday night. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2roCPRU The 2017 primary is on May 16. You need to go vote! These offices shape the way our community is run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May 11
|Concerned Parent
|547
|Church revival
|May 9
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May 4
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr 21
|joyjoy06
|53
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC