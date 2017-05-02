Little contraband found during York County Prisona
Little contraband found during York County Prison sweep "It was minimal in amount and marginal in scope," York County spokesman Mark Walters told The York Dispatch. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/05/02/contraband-york-county-prison-sweep/100940230/ A recent sweep of York County Prison turned up a small amount of contraband, including drugs and two makeshift weapons that had been squirreled away by inmates, according to county officials.
