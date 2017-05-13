Kiehl's Since 1851 and Art Production Fund Present Seated Ballerina by Jeff Koons on view May 12 - June 2, 2017 at Rockefeller Center Kiehl's Since 1851 and Art Production Fund are pleased to present Jeff Koons's Seated Ballerina , a large-scale public art installation, hosted by Tishman Speyer at Rockefeller Center from May 12 June 2, 2017 . The inflatable nylon sculpture stands 45 feet high and depicts a seated ballerina from the artist's iconic Antiquity series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.