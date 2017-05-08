Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy to perform at the York Fair
YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.- The laughs are coming to the York Fair as Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy are set to team up for a performance. Foxworthy is widely known for his redneck jokes, and his act goes well beyond that to explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May 4
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr 21
|joyjoy06
|53
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC