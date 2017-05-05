In York, Casey vows fight in Senate to savea

Detailed discussions about what will become of the nation's health care law haven't germinated in the U.S. Senate yet, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said. In York, Casey vows fight in Senate to save Obamacare Detailed discussions about what will become of the nation's health care law haven't germinated in the U.S. Senate yet, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.