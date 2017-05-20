Husband accidentally shoots wife in the chest Sunday morning
RED LION BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa - State police are investigating what they're calling an accidental shooting out of Red Lion Borough early Saturday morning. According to State Police, Joan Reichard, 78 of Red Lion was taken to York Hospital after she was shot in the chest by her husband at their home on the 300 block of West Maple Street early Saturday morning.
