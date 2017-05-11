Former California deputy sheriff convicted of drug trafficking in York County

Christopher M. Heath, 38, was convicted following a two-day jury trial of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, conspiracy to manufacture and distribute 100 kilograms of marijuana and conspiracy to launder drug proceeds, according to U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler's office. Heath, who is a former Yuba County Sheriff's deputy, participated with others in a drug trafficking conspiracy that began in September 2014 and continued until January, 7, 2016.

